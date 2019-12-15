Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church
2624 German St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church
2624 German St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Toran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene William Toran Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene William Toran Sr. Obituary
Eugene William Toran, Sr., 86, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born February 23,1933 in Kansas City, Mo., to the late John Lee Toran, Sr. and Erma Jean (Curlett) Toran.

Eugene Toran was an East High School graduate, Golden Gloves Boxer, and championship wrestler. Immediately following high school, Eugene enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Korean Conflict. While in the US Navy, he began his career in amateur boxing. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Eugene went on to become a professional boxer.

As a pillar in the Erie community, he was best known for his entrepreneurial savvy as the owner of Toran Janitorial Services, Boxing Trainer and Youth Mentor at the JFK Center, and founder of the renowned and highly esteemed Miss Tawny Beauty Pageant.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 42 years, Lettie (Bridgett) Toran; a sister, Raslee Toran Anderson, and four brothers, John Lee Toran, Isaac Toran, Melvin Timothy Toran and Calvin Toran.

He leaves to cherish his honorable memory: three sons Eugene William Toran, Jr., (Sharonda Toran) Pierre John Toran, Malcolm Hussian Toran, as well as two daughters Denise Toran Gould, (Frederick Gould), Serwaa Ayo Toran, and one sister; Rose Marie Toran. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit the family and attend the viewing services at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church 2624 German St. Erie, PA 16504. The viewing hours will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The home going celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Bishop Jesse N. Gavin eulogizing.

Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.

Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA. 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -