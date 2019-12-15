|
Eugene William Toran, Sr., 86, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born February 23,1933 in Kansas City, Mo., to the late John Lee Toran, Sr. and Erma Jean (Curlett) Toran.
Eugene Toran was an East High School graduate, Golden Gloves Boxer, and championship wrestler. Immediately following high school, Eugene enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Korean Conflict. While in the US Navy, he began his career in amateur boxing. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Eugene went on to become a professional boxer.
As a pillar in the Erie community, he was best known for his entrepreneurial savvy as the owner of Toran Janitorial Services, Boxing Trainer and Youth Mentor at the JFK Center, and founder of the renowned and highly esteemed Miss Tawny Beauty Pageant.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 42 years, Lettie (Bridgett) Toran; a sister, Raslee Toran Anderson, and four brothers, John Lee Toran, Isaac Toran, Melvin Timothy Toran and Calvin Toran.
He leaves to cherish his honorable memory: three sons Eugene William Toran, Jr., (Sharonda Toran) Pierre John Toran, Malcolm Hussian Toran, as well as two daughters Denise Toran Gould, (Frederick Gould), Serwaa Ayo Toran, and one sister; Rose Marie Toran. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit the family and attend the viewing services at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church 2624 German St. Erie, PA 16504. The viewing hours will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The home going celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Bishop Jesse N. Gavin eulogizing.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.
Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA. 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019