Eugenia Alice (Brown) Volkman
1939 - 2020
Eugenia Alice (Brown) Volkman, age 81, of Conneautville, Pa. passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Rolling Fields Nursing Home.

She was born in Erie on November 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Eugene L. and Sarah (Gaber) Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 2017, and one sister Audrey Brown.

Eugenia was a 1958 graduate of McDowell High School. She enjoyed crafts and loved and cared for many cats throughout her life. She and her husband were very active and longtime members of the Fairview Senior Center.

She is survived by one sister, Sylvia (Robert) Sosinski, two brothers, Charles (Beverly) Brown and Richard (Lynda) Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 2407 Zimmerly Rd. Erie, Pa.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
