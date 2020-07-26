1/1
Eva Jean Emery Imler Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Jean Emery Imler Simmons, 96, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie on August 10, 1923 a daughter of the late George and Mary "Edith" Hill Emery

Jean graduated from Academy High School and had a penchant for travel. She and her first husband, Bob, traveled to visit family in California and the Bedford, Pa. area. After his passing, Jean continued her travels with trips to Alaska, Nashville, and many bus trips with friends. She loved Alaska so much she went back with her second husband. Ron and Jean enjoyed traveling for many years and being snowbirds in ORO Resorts in Orlando for 19 years.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ where she loved her church friends, the luncheons, and the fellowship they shared. She volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 50 years, having served as president of the St. Vincent Aid Society and Auxiliary. She was an Inspector of Polls for the Erie County Democratic Committee. She enjoyed bowling in the winter, golf in the summer, and travel anytime. She was an avid reader, especially of James Patterson and Stuart Woods. She was always willing to help whenever she was needed. The best advice she was ever given was "today is today- tomorrow will take care of itself."

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Carl Robert "Bob" Imler; her second husband of 17 years, Ronald Simmons; two brothers, George Emery and William Thompson; two sisters, Jessie Thompson Cleary and Grace Perkins; her son in law, David Moen; and her grandson, Kevin Imler.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Maxumczyk and her husband, John, of Erie and Edith Vitti and her husband, Lou, of Gibsonia, Pa.; two sons, Robert Imler and his wife, Norma, of Oil City and Richard Imler and his wife, Linda, of Erie; 14 grandchildren, Carla (Chris) Spadacene, Lisa (Jeff) Harden, Robert (Jill) Imler, Theresa Imler, Dan (Stephanie) Maxumczyk, Michelle (Jerry) Zaffino, Richard (Melissa) Imler, Cheryl (Gary) Lemanski, Jay (Helen) Imler, Brian Imler, Matthew Imler, Jennifer (Brett) Podell, Sarah (Jamey) Shirley, and Al Moen; 27 great-grandchildren; her first great-great-grandchild, and namesake, Emery Ann McIntosh; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no viewing. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1024 Peach St., Erie, 16501 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, 16505.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved