Eva Jean Emery Imler Simmons, 96, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie on August 10, 1923 a daughter of the late George and Mary "Edith" Hill Emery
Jean graduated from Academy High School and had a penchant for travel. She and her first husband, Bob, traveled to visit family in California and the Bedford, Pa. area. After his passing, Jean continued her travels with trips to Alaska, Nashville, and many bus trips with friends. She loved Alaska so much she went back with her second husband. Ron and Jean enjoyed traveling for many years and being snowbirds in ORO Resorts in Orlando for 19 years.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ where she loved her church friends, the luncheons, and the fellowship they shared. She volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 50 years, having served as president of the St. Vincent Aid Society and Auxiliary. She was an Inspector of Polls for the Erie County Democratic Committee. She enjoyed bowling in the winter, golf in the summer, and travel anytime. She was an avid reader, especially of James Patterson and Stuart Woods. She was always willing to help whenever she was needed. The best advice she was ever given was "today is today- tomorrow will take care of itself."
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Carl Robert "Bob" Imler; her second husband of 17 years, Ronald Simmons; two brothers, George Emery and William Thompson; two sisters, Jessie Thompson Cleary and Grace Perkins; her son in law, David Moen; and her grandson, Kevin Imler.
Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Maxumczyk and her husband, John, of Erie and Edith Vitti and her husband, Lou, of Gibsonia, Pa.; two sons, Robert Imler and his wife, Norma, of Oil City and Richard Imler and his wife, Linda, of Erie; 14 grandchildren, Carla (Chris) Spadacene, Lisa (Jeff) Harden, Robert (Jill) Imler, Theresa Imler, Dan (Stephanie) Maxumczyk, Michelle (Jerry) Zaffino, Richard (Melissa) Imler, Cheryl (Gary) Lemanski, Jay (Helen) Imler, Brian Imler, Matthew Imler, Jennifer (Brett) Podell, Sarah (Jamey) Shirley, and Al Moen; 27 great-grandchildren; her first great-great-grandchild, and namesake, Emery Ann McIntosh; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no viewing. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1024 Peach St., Erie, 16501 or the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, 16505.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
