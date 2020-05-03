|
|
Eva Tucker Jr., age 84, of Erie, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Eva Tucker, Jr., an educator and community leader, was born on December 21, 1935, in Tunica County, Miss., to Eva Tucker, Sr. and Willa Mae Dixon Tucker; he was the oldest son of five siblings.
Eva attended Cincinnati public schools. He matriculated at the University of Cincinnati earning both a B.S. and M.S. Degree in Geology. After graduating from the University, he taught junior high school math in Lincoln Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.
Eva married Evelyn F. Spears on September 17, 1961. In 1964, they moved to Erie, Pa., and he accepted a position with Penn State University, The Behrend College. He was a Professor of Geoscience at Behrend for 39 years.
He served on numerous boards, including: Greater Erie County Action Committee (GECAC) Senior Citizens Advisory Board, Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), Harborcreek Youth Services, Erie Redevelopment Authority, and the Erie County Diabetes Association (Executive Director). He was also active in a number of other civic organizations, including the Opportunity Industrialization Center (OIC), Booker T. Washington Center, Martin Luther King Center, John F. Kennedy Center, and the NAACP.
Mr. Tucker held a strong conviction for education, and felt all Erie students deserved a quality education. As such, he served on the Erie School Board for 32 years, acting as President for six terms and Vice President for one term.
Eva was a very active, longtime member of St. James AME Church. He was a leader and a member of the Board of Stewards.
Mr. Tucker was truly a pioneer; his body of work in the Erie community was centered around improving educational opportunities and economic empowerment. However, family was most important to him. He was a loving husband, a positive role model as a father, and a doting grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Clemmie Dickerson; brother, Walter Tucker; and brother-in-law, Stewart Isaacs.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Spears Tucker; two sons: Evan Tucker of Erie and Everett (Cynthia) Tucker of Dallas, Texas; and three grandchildren: Alana, Amiya, and Myles Tucker. He is further survived by his sisters: Juanita (Vernon) Bridges and Odessa Isaacs; a sister-in-law, Mary Tucker; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. A public service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020