Evan H. Berlin
1929 - 2020
Evan H. Berlin, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

He was born on February 4, 1929, in New Lyme, Ohio, a son of the late Evan E. and Imogene (Howard) Berlin.

Evan graduated from the New Lyme High School. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the military and was employed at Pleasant Ridge Manor in the maintenance department. He later owned his own cleaning business (Dura Clean) and became a general contractor (Berlin Contracting) until his retirement.

Evan was a member of the Girard United Methodist Church and the Girard American Legion Post #494. He was an avid reader of all subjects and materials, and enjoyed word puzzles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2019 by his wife of 57 years, Ruth (Veiger) Berlin; a son, Brian D. Berlin; stepsons, David and Stephen Watson; and his sisters, Margaret Nyzen, Nancy Newton, Katie Hartz and Vangie, Ida Belle Wilhite and Beverly Jerome.

He will be deeply missed by his family, which include a daughter, Sheryl Fresch (Richard); sons, Daryl H. Berlin and Marty J. Berlin (Celeste); daughter, Melody E. Berlin; stepson, John D. Watson; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No calling hours will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evan Berlin Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
