Evelyn A. (Zmijewski) Gostomski, age 82, of Erie, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Erie, June 16, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Witold and Anna (Zalewska) Zmijewski.
Evelyn was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Grade School and St. Benedict Academy where she was an active alumna. She was a very good cook and enjoyed sewing, playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles. She liked going to the family camp with her sisters and friends and took pride in competing in the annual sisters' bowling tournament. She also enjoyed the annual travels with her BFF high school group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve Zmijewski, in infancy and Caroline Narducci; a brother, Ray Zmijewski; and son-in-law, Randy Mendolia.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Paul J. Gostomski; three children, John "Gus" Gostomski, wife Audrey, of Virginia, Ann Miaczynski, husband Jeffrey, and Amy Mendolia, all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Tiera, Rachel and Paul Gostomski, Brett and Greg Miaczynski, and Marcus and Eric Mendolia; two brothers, Leo Zmijewski, wife Jeannie, of Erie, and Harry Zmijewski, wife Doreen, of Atlanta, Ga.; five sisters, Irene Mazzocco, Christine Beason, Kathy Weber, husband Denny, and Mari Krugger, all of Erie, and Rose Ann Szymanski, husband Lenny, of North East.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., and may attend a funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Avenue, Saturday at 12 o'clock Noon. Burial in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mercy Center for Women, 1039 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019