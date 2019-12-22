|
Evelyn A. (Cagara) Schonthaler, age 93, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. She was born on September 16, 1926, in Erie, the daughter of the late John and Stephanie (Zawacki) Cagara.
Evelyn graduated from East High School. She worked at Kaufmann's for 15 years in the china department. She loved to host get-togethers with family and friends and setting a beautiful table. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and was a member of the Gospel Hill Garden Club. She was a kind and gentle woman and a devoted and loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kalman Schonthaler; a son, Jay Schonthaler; a brother, Walter Cagara; and sisters, Helen Cagara and Ruth Bergquist.
She is survived by her son, Gary Schonthaler; and many nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt "thank you" is extended to the staff at Forestview for the care, compassion, and support given to Evelyn.
Friends are invited to call at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th St., on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Private burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
