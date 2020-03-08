|
|
Evelyn Anderson Gustafson, age 91, of Lake Wales, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born in Pittsfield, Pa., on January 7, 1929, a daughter of the late Walter and Mildred Anderson.
Evelyn was a longtime employee of Warren National Bank (now PNC).
She was an avid sewer and baker. Evelyn was very proud of her Swedish heritage and created many Swedish woven afghans for festivals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Urno "Lefty" Gustafson.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Kathy Gustafson, her granddaughter, Ashley Miller and her husband, Scott, as well as a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Miller. She is further survived by special friends, Harold and Dorothy Cornish.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Homes, Girard.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020