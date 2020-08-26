February 2, 1938 – August 23, 2020
Evelyn was born in Erie, Pa. and preceded in death by her parents Benedict and Anna Bednarski.
She is survived by her husband Richard; daughter Lynne Tennant and husband Bill; son Rick Albreski and wife Carol; son Doug and partner Carol Latter; and daughter Melodie Smith and husband Travis. She is further survived by grandchildren, Andrew Tennant and wife Janice, Billy and Lauren Tennant, Rick Albreski and wife Christina, Phillip and fiancée Jessie, Autumn Albreski, Ian Albreski, Maddie, Bria, and Becca Smith; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Breckston Albreski.
Public viewing will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Family will be in attendance from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service. Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church.
