Evelyn Ann Morris Kosko died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 96 knowing she was surrounded by love. She had a long, beautiful life and was held dear by so many. She was born in Sykesville, Pa. on September 8, 1924 to Wassil and Anna Kaminsky Morris.
Evelyn attended the Art Institute in Pittsburgh and worked at Erie Screw Works, Marx Toys, Colonial Bakery, and the Park Tavern in Erie. She married John Kosko on September 28, 1946 and they moved to Erie in 1949. Evelyn was a long-time parishioner at Holy Rosary Catholic Church and had many dear friends on East 34th Street who met regularly to have coffee and strawberry pie at Elby's Restaurant.
She loved to sew, making all her daughters clothes growing up, crochet, bake, read, do puzzles, jewelry making, and adult coloring. She was the greatest pancake maker which her grandchildren can attest to and she enjoyed being a homemaker, having family over to visit, and especially decorating the entire house at Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kosko, and her son, Gregory Kosko, both in 2005; two brothers, John and Paul Morris; and three sisters, Olga Cowan, Margaret Buhite, and Marcella Gier.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna Leszek of Erie and Evie Card (Steve) of Findley Lake, N.Y.; one son, John Kosko (Katie) of Pittsburgh; her son-in--law, Bob Leszek; her daughters-in-law, Laura Captain and Dana Amann (Sean); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cris Leszek (Shannon) and son, Tanek, of Erie; Natalie Bumgarner (David) and children, Dylan, Jena, and Daxton Rapp of Clemmons, N.C.; Stevie Card of Findley Lake, N.Y.; Zak Kosko of Erie; Tyler Bell (Scott) and daughter, Emma, of Erie; and Quinn and Chaz Kosko of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of LECOM and hospice for all of the loving care they provided her.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services and burial will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.