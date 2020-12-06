1/1
Evelyn Ann Morris Kosko
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Ann Morris Kosko died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 96 knowing she was surrounded by love. She had a long, beautiful life and was held dear by so many. She was born in Sykesville, Pa. on September 8, 1924 to Wassil and Anna Kaminsky Morris.

Evelyn attended the Art Institute in Pittsburgh and worked at Erie Screw Works, Marx Toys, Colonial Bakery, and the Park Tavern in Erie. She married John Kosko on September 28, 1946 and they moved to Erie in 1949. Evelyn was a long-time parishioner at Holy Rosary Catholic Church and had many dear friends on East 34th Street who met regularly to have coffee and strawberry pie at Elby's Restaurant.

She loved to sew, making all her daughters clothes growing up, crochet, bake, read, do puzzles, jewelry making, and adult coloring. She was the greatest pancake maker which her grandchildren can attest to and she enjoyed being a homemaker, having family over to visit, and especially decorating the entire house at Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kosko, and her son, Gregory Kosko, both in 2005; two brothers, John and Paul Morris; and three sisters, Olga Cowan, Margaret Buhite, and Marcella Gier.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna Leszek of Erie and Evie Card (Steve) of Findley Lake, N.Y.; one son, John Kosko (Katie) of Pittsburgh; her son-in--law, Bob Leszek; her daughters-in-law, Laura Captain and Dana Amann (Sean); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cris Leszek (Shannon) and son, Tanek, of Erie; Natalie Bumgarner (David) and children, Dylan, Jena, and Daxton Rapp of Clemmons, N.C.; Stevie Card of Findley Lake, N.Y.; Zak Kosko of Erie; Tyler Bell (Scott) and daughter, Emma, of Erie; and Quinn and Chaz Kosko of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of LECOM and hospice for all of the loving care they provided her.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services and burial will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved