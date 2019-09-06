|
Evelyn C. DiNicola Cuzzola, 94, passed away at her daughter's home in Millcreek, on August 26, 2019, very peacefully, due to a brief illness.
Her daughter Deborah had been her sole caregiver for nine years and provided amazing care to her mother. Deborah received help from Family Hospice, part of UPMC Hamot, and she is grateful for their assistance and care for her mother. Deborah is also thankful to Listening Hearts Circle of the Benedictine Nuns and many of her friends.
Evelyn was born on February 9, 1925, in Erie, Pa., a daughter of the late Nicolette and Catherine Trevison DiNicola.
She was married in Baltimore, Md. to her late husband Joseph Cuzzola, who served in the United States Army during World War II.
Evelyn was a very kind hearted woman, who at an early age dropped out of school to help care for her mother. She was very dedicated at Saint George Church, where she volunteered to help serve lunch and at their daycare services. Evelyn was a very talented self taught artist and belonged to Presque Isle Art Association. She also loved knitting, flower arranging, and was involved with AC Moore.
Evelyn worked at Niagara Plastics, where she was a member of their union, retiring in 1987. The Union referred to her as Grandma, because she was the oldest woman there. She was a wonderful cook and baker and was always inviting people over to eat her sweets. On all holidays, she always had a big spread of food and had everyone over.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Anthony A. DiNicola, Antoinette DiNicola Orlando, Carmine "Carl" A. DiNicola, Joseph "Pepper" DiNicola, and Mary C. DiNicola Caserta.
She is survived by a daughter Deborah Kalivoda and her son Steven Paul Kalivoda, III and his wife Tristian, grandson Dale Cuzzola and his daughter Brooklyn, and nephew Joel Cuzzola, a son Joseph L. Cuzzola and his wife Cindy Mae and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral, 2122 Raspberry Street, on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Her daughter is requesting, instead of fresh flowers, to have house plants and dried arrangements to remember and always have. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 6, 2019