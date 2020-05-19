|
Evelyn F. Lamb, age 102, formerly of Lawrence Park, residing at Brevillier Village, in Harborcreek for the past seven years, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Ball Pavilion. She was born in Sabula, Pa., on February 4, 1918, daughter of the late James and Alice McLaughlin.
Evelyn was a talented seamstress and had worked at many of the women's dress shops throughout the Erie area. She also worked out of her home doing alterations. She made gowns and suits for many weddings and proms. In addition, Evelyn was remembered as the best pie maker this side of the Mississippi. She was a member of the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Gail Bowman; her daughter-in-law, Karen Lamb; nine grandchildren, Tadd Bowman, Kirsten Whitman (Marc), Coleen Cancilla, Tina Nelson, Jennifer Swanson, Stephanie Parise, Nichole Adamos, Sarah Crawford and Daniel Crawford; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lamb; two daughters, Coleen Crawford and Janice Parise; and one son, James Lamb.
Evelyn's family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village and Lakeland Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Interment will be held at North East Cemetery on Friday, May 29th at 11 a.m. with Covid-19 restrictions being adhered to. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2020