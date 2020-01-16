|
On January 2, 2020, Evelyn Goldstein passed away at age 94. Evelyn and her husband, Abe were married 72 blissful years. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and they later moved to Erie.
She worked as a bookkeeper and later as a visual trainer for Abe's optometry practice. She was a loving stay at home mom.
Evelyn had a passion for games such as Mah Jongg and Scrabble. She carved and played the shepherd's pipe. She enjoyed traveling with Abe, musical shows, game shows, her pet cats, her grandchildren and especially listening to her granddaughter, Elaine play her guitar and sing. After retiring, she enjoyed living at Colony Cove in Ellenton, Fla. and is remembered by neighbors and friends as always smiling and for her friendly words.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Abraham, her daughters, Diane Heller, Judy Goldstein and Darlene Przybyszewski, and her grandchildren, Steven and Elaine Przybyszewski.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19th at 10 a.m. at Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Rd, Erie, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Barclay's Camp for Children with Diabetes, send to Darlene Przybyszewski, 4225 Greengarden Rd., Erie, PA, 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020