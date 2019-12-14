|
Evelyn Jane Davis Hamilton, 91, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. She was born on December 15, 1927, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John W. Davis and Mabel Hauck Davis.
She married Ralph Hamilton on August 8, 1947. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2005.
She was a graduate of Clymer High School in Clymer, Pennsylvania, a graduate of Edinboro University with her Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, a graduate of the U.S. Army Cadet Nurse Corps School of Nursing in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and was employed as a Registered Nurse in a variety of positions, but most recently with Union City School District for 25 years until her retirement in 1990.
Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church of Union City, the church's bible study group for 30 years, Pennsylvania State Education Association, and National Education Association.
One of her favorite things was to spend time with her great-grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl and Cindy; daughter-in-law, Rae; sister-in-law, Barb Davis; grandchildren, Meagan Moore, Jeff Hamilton, Justin Dreese and his wife Maria, Shelly Dreese and her fiancé Ryan Lawyer, and Stacy Ingram and her husband Josh; and great-grandchildren, Alyson Douglas, Laci Moore, Matthew Hamilton, Zoe Messinger, Hudson Hamilton, Henry Hamilton, Oliver Dreese, and Adeline Dreese.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mabel Davis; her husband of 58 years, Ralph Hamilton; brother, Eugene Davis; and son, Barry Hamilton.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Wednesday, December 18th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 42 E. High Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, December 19th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lea Guiney, officiating.
Private burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
