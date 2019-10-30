|
Evelyn Jo Van Hoosier Long, age 87, of Erie, passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones, on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Palmer, Tenn., on July 15, 1932, daughter of the late Walter and Della Van Hoosier.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Long, Sr.; her son, Bradley Long; her son-in-law, Raymond "Skip" Sisson; three grandsons, Steven Long, Jr., Bryon Long, and Joseph Long, III; and several siblings.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Sandy Eddy (Bud), Joseph Long, Jr., Bruce Long (Bonnie), Sherry Sisson (Skip), Steve Long (Kari), and Dana Long (Cheryl); three siblings, Esther Madewell, Mary Hawkins, and Allen Van Hoosier; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was a longtime, faithful member of Interfaith Worship Center and close friends and like family with Reverend Gene Kennett. She enjoyed bowling in leagues and tournaments over the years. Anyone who knew Evelyn, knew her for her strong and astounding faith in our Lord and how she could recite any bible scripture, or sing her hymns right to the very end. She always had open arms and praying hands, always had her door open to anyone and a meal to share. Evelyn prayed for everyone and anyone and had a heart larger than most. You could always find her in a rocking chair with a baby in those arms, singing her hymns.
The family would like to thank Bernice Anderas, her longtime caregiver, who became like family to Evelyn and to all of us through this difficult time, as well as Hospice.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Gene Kennett. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019