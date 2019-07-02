|
Evelyn Lois Bartlett Goss, 87, of Laurel Fork, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Mrs. Goss was born on October 4, 1931, in Erie, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Raymond Goss, of 52 years; her mother and father, Mary Ellen McQuaid Bartlett and Millard Elmer Bartlett; brothers, Millard (Bill) Bartlett, John Bartlett, and Samual Bartlett; and son-in-law, Phillip Roberts.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dennis Goss (Karen), Theodore Goss (Cheryl), Kathleen Roberts, Marla Bannier (William), and Brenda Horne (John); grandchildren and spouses, Rebecca and Nathan Lare, Jessica and Michael Kowtko, Andrew and Lindsey Goss, David Goss, Eric Horne, Emily Horne, and Amanda Bannier; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Grace, Liesel, Michael, Henry, and Nolan; and sister, Nancy Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Gospel Chapel Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Puckett and Pastor Winston Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 2, 2019