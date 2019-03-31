|
|
Evelyn M. Argeny, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Union City on February 16, 1942, a daughter of the late Wayne Robinson, Sr. and Ella Mae (Stewart) Robinson.
Evelyn was raised in Corry and graduated from Corry Area High School.
After getting her drivers license later in life, Evelyn really enjoyed driving her car, and it pleased her to be able to chauffer other people around if asked. A "people person", she especially enjoyed visiting her friend's and relative's homes, and for years was a breakfast regular at several restaurants, such as Murphy's and Hyatt's in the West Erie Plaza, meeting with her many friends and easily making new friends. Her uncomplicated, loving nature endeared her to all who knew her.
One of her proudest achievements in life was simply to have raised three wonderful, healthy children, and to have spent 50+ years as a devoted wife, homemaker and mother and grandmother. After the kids were grown, she went on to work part time at the MIHS kitchen for 15 years as a cook's helper, again making a circle of close friends there, truly enjoying the job. While at MIHS, she received the Employee of the Month Award for quickly coming to the aid of another worker who was injured on the job, disregarding her own safety.
In her later years, with mild, progressive dementia, she enjoyed time spent with coloring books, was an avid word search puzzle solver, and as you might guess, her favorite TV program was Wheel of Fortune.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne Robinson, Jr.
Evelyn is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Richard "Neal" Argeny; her children, James Argeny (Kim) of Virginia, David Argeny (Carol) of Erie and Karen Wolf (Mike) of Erie; grandchildren, Amanda (Donald), Emily, Joseph, Nicholas, David, Jacob, Joshua, Lucas; and great grandchildren, Davina and Rylin.
Services and burial in Pine Grove Cemetery were private. Arrangements were handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019