Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Evelyn M. (Przybyszewski) Pinzok


1927 - 2019
Evelyn M. (Przybyszewski) Pinzok Obituary
Evelyn M. (Przybyszewski) Pinzok, age 91, passed away at her residence, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 4, 1927, to the late Michael and Anna (Dropcho) Przybyszewski.

Evelyn graduated from Villa Maria High School in 1945 and then worked as a candy striper at St. Vincent Hospital. While she was still in high school, she worked at her father's store, The York Grocery on 14th and Parade, and worked at the concession stand at the top of the hill at Eriez Speedway. Most importantly, she worked full time as a mother and housewife raising her six children. Evelyn enjoyed knitting, reading paperbacks, watching soap operas, and gardening. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John F. Pinzok, brother, Edward Przybyszewski, and granddaughter, Jennifer Botson-Wirkus.

Evelyn is survived by five daughters, Mary Mauriello (Tony) of Lansdale, Pa., Joyce Cooper (Dave) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Rosanne O'Malley (John) of Philadelphia, Pa., Barbara Botson (Bill) of Brunswick, Ohio, and Nancy Gobris (Reynold) of Estes Park, Colo., a son, James Pinzok of Erie, nine grandchildren, Philip Pinzok, Matthew Pinzok, Anthony Mauriello, Jr., Michael Mauriello, Christopher Mauriello, William Botson, III, timothy Botson, John O'Malley IV, and Caitlin O'Malley, four great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and her brother, Raymond Przybyszewski of Erie.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount of Olives Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2019
