Evelyn Mancuso Parshall
1936 - 2020
Evelyn Mancuso Parshall, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie on September 17, 1936, a daughter to the late Alfred and Sarah Santi Mancuso.

Evelyn was a 1955 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She worked as a teacher's assistant in the Erie School District for 27 years and retired from there in 2001. She enjoyed traveling on cruises, going to casinos, good restaurants and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Parshall; and a brother and sister-in-law, Alfred Mancuso, and his wife, Sharon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gerald Parshall; two sons, Steve (Kim) Parshall, of Albion, and Mark (Linda) Parshall, of Waterford; two daughters, Kim Lawrence and Lori Parshall, both of Erie; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St, Erie, PA 16503. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
