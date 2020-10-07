1/
Evelyn Marie Dobrzynski
1936 - 2020
Evelyn Marie Dobrzynski, age 84, of Benetwood Apartments, Harborcreek, Pa., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Evelyn was born on August 3, 1936, in Erie, Pa.

She attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1954. Evelyn was employed through various nursing agencies as a certified nurse's aid in nursing homes and private duty and worked at Battersby Chiropractic Center and West Ten Podiatry Center. She enjoyed being with her family, reading, and word search puzzles.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Sigismund and Bernice Macioch Dobrzynski.

She is survived by her son,, Chris J. Manges (Michelle) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and two daughters, Melody J. Rurik (James) of Hilliard, Ohio, and Lynette M. Griffith (Mitch Calhoun) of Falls Creek, Pa. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.

Private services were conducted at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
October 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
