|
|
With great sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Evelyn Marie (Simmons) Nesterick, on November 8, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully, after a brief illness. She was 98 years young, having celebrated her birthday on October 5th. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Manuel and Mary (King) Simmons, she witnessed incredible changes in the world throughout her life.
Evelyn graduated from Strong Vincent High School and worked as an office assistant before joining the Navy. As a member of the WAVES, she was stationed at Cape May, New Jersey. She was honorably discharged in 1946 and continued serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves until 1954. After her discharge, she returned to Erie and met her love, Oscar Nesterick. He also was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. They married on June 10, 1950.
Evelyn lived a full life as a devoted wife and mother. A native of St. Andrew's Parish, she was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at Sacred Heart Church. Her life was filled with love and she treasured her time with friends and family. She was an avid knitter and created christening gowns, sweater sets and countless afghans during her lifetime. Each stitch was made with love and the finished piece like a warm hug from her. Most of all, she loved her family and gave each one the gift of her nurturing ways. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Besides her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; and her two sisters, Betty Coley and Elaine Starocci.
She was the beloved mother of Mary Jo Ward, husband Frank, Christine Hinko, husband Al, Jeffrey Nesterick and James Nesterick, wife Kathie; proud grandmother of Ryan, Katie, Rebecca, Allison, Emily, and Sarah; and treasured each addition of her five great-grandchildren.
We give special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center who were Evelyn's second family.
Friends are invited to celebrate Evelyn's life by calling on Friday from 9 a.m. until a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St. Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, c/o Emmaus Ministries, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503, or to the Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry, 816 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019