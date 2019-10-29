|
|
Evelyn R. Michael, age 96, of Millcreek, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. She was born in Erie on December 24, 1922, daughter of the late Jay and Alvina Mitchell.
Evelyn was a member of Luther Memorial Church and had worked part-time for the Millcreek School District.
Evelyn is survived by one son, Les Michael (Marti); one daughter, Carolyn R. Michael; three grandchildren, Heather Callahan (Michael), Jennifer DeMetro (Mark), and Jon Michael (Michelle); one niece and several nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Michael; one brother, James Mitchell; and one sister, Eleanor Vollbrecht.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019