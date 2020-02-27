Home

Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Cranesville United Methodist Church

Evelyn R. Rogers


1931 - 2020
Evelyn R. Rogers Obituary
Evelyn R. Rogers, 89, of Cranesville, passed away at her home, with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She was born January 13, 1931, in Millcreek Township, a daughter of the late Roy and Lucile (Blystone) Brozell.

Evelyn graduated from Fairview High School and she was a member of the Cranesville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cross stitch, gardening and flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Brozell, and two sisters, Lou Dunn and Marilyn Vargulich.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, R.E. "Pete" Rogers, whom she married on October 15, 1949, three children, Kenneth Rogers and his wife, Shirley, of Cranesville, Darlene Sargent and her husband, Pat, of Girard, Diane Kaczmarek and her husband, Mike, of McKean, and two brothers, Richard Brozell and his wife, Shirley, of McKean, Marvin Brozell and his wife, Anita, of Lake City. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank VNA Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they gave our mother, especially Kate and Debbie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Cranesville United Methodist Church. Burial will be private by the family. Memorials may be made to Cranesville United Methodist Church, 10017 Meadville St., Cranesville, PA 16410, or to VNA of Erie County, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020
