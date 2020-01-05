|
Evelyn Rose Rieder, 94, died January 2, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard.
She was born March 17, 1925, to August and Rose Bayhurst Hardner in Erie.
In 1947, Evelyn married the love of her life, David Elliott Rieder, and a year later gave birth to their son, Douglas Edgar Rieder.
Early in her employment career, she worked for Parker White Metal, and for more than 40 years worked as an executive secretary for State Farm Insurance, where she won notices for her dedication to the job.
In a letter dated March 30, 1960, State Farm's C. E. Burke wrote regarding Evelyn's work ethic, "Your sympathy and loyalty during this period prevented a complete breakdown in operations. … It's nice to know that there are people like you in the organization who can rise to the occasion in emergency situations."
Evelyn was a warm, loving wife, mother, and office colleague who got things done. In an age where many women worked as housewives, she was unique as the Rieder family breadwinner. She and Dave taught their son that long-established gender roles meant nothing, and that all work was honorable.
Evelyn's small family liked nothing more than to take Saturday day trips to Cleveland, Pittsburgh or Buffalo. They treated the newly created Eisenhower Turnpike System as if it were made for them and their beloved dog, Wicket. In one long trip across the U.S., Evelyn and Dave fell in love with Tempe, Ariz. It became the city of their dreams but remained only that – a dream.
In later life, Evelyn became enamored with home shopping TV networks. So smitten, in fact, that her son considered starting a QVC support group for those individuals who, like his mom, liked Bob and the gang – and what they had to sell – a little too much.
For all her love showered on her husband and son, Evelyn was no pushover. In 2010, 12 years after Dave had died and not long after she had lost her driver's license, Evelyn made a pact with her son that she would "try" assisted living. After a long-delayed start at Brevillier Village, Evelyn was especially quiet at the usual family gathering at Thanksgiving. Her son suspected something was up and started calling moving van agencies. Sure enough, at 84, Evelyn had arranged on her own to move back home from Brevillier, which she indeed did.
Evelyn eventually found herself, with her son's help, at Pleasant Ridge Manor, where she liked the people and the food and the Pokeno and didn't move out. Evelyn's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and aides at Pleasant Ridge who made her stay there warm and comfortable. There's no fancy fountain in the lobby at Pleasant Ridge, but don't be fooled: The care there is solid.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother- and sister-in-law, Edgar and Dorothy Rieder. She is survived by her son and his wife, Sherry; two nieces, Catherine Alfieri and Deborah Brown; and a nephew, Daniel Rieder.
Friends may call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at which time Funeral Services will be held. Private burial will be in Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 W. Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
