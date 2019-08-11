|
Evelyn Theiss Holdsworth, age 84, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on June 19, 1935, the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Waltman Theiss.
She graduated from Strong Vincent High School and worked many years for Security Peoples, Penn Bank, and Integra Bank in Erie for 42 years.
Evelyn was an accomplished organist and served many years for several churches, including the Girard United Methodist Church, and served as music director for two churches. She was also a youth and adult choir director. She and her husband were members of the Siebenbuerger Club and the Siebenbuerger Club Singers, and she was a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club Women's Auxiliary. She was a former member and vocal soloist with the Symphonic Choir and Presque Isle Chorals. She also enjoyed playing euchre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Charles "Chuck" Holdsworth, and a sister, Susanne Theiss Huntley.
She is survived by a brother, John B. Theiss, a sister-in-law, Rose Lang, a stepdaughter, Sharon Barteldt and husband, Bill, and a stepson, Keith and wife, Karen; two grandchildren, Erin Honeycutt and Brandon Kuhn, her niece Marianne Weeks and nephew John F. Theiss (Beth) and several other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at Girard United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 13th at 11 a.m., with Rev. R. Andrew Verner and Rev. Darrell Greenwalt officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St.,Girard.
Memorials may be made to the Girard United Methodist Church, 48 Main St., Girard, PA 16417, or the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019