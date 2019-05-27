Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Evelyn Weed Arnhold Obituary
Evelyn Weed Arnhold, age 87, lifetime resident of North East, died on Friday May 24, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living. She was born on April 21, 1932 in North East, PA to the late Floyd and Helen (Eades) Weed.

Evelyn was formerly employed by Eureka Electrical Products in North East.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Weed.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, James Arrigo of North East, Louis Cooney (Shari) of North East, and Tom Cooney (Deb) of Ripley; a daughter, Jenise Morgante (Charles) of North East; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Evelyn's family wishes to acknowledge the staff of VNA Hospice and LECOM Senior Living for their caring and professionalism; especially the nurses and caregivers on the 4th floor East.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Eric Leonard. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2019
