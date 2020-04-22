|
Everett "Sonny" Frick, 78, of Edinboro, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born in Corry, Pa., on April 15, 1942, the son of the late William and Florence Frick.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Bobbi (Skelton) Frick; a son, Bill (Cara) Frick; a daughter, Kelly (Keith) Knauff. Also surviving are his four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Talon, Morgan, and Peyton Frick and Lynora Knauff.
Sonny worked as a plant operator and snow plow driver for Washington Township for 28 years. He was a lifetime member of the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Sonny and his family enjoyed camping and fishing in Canada where he gained some very special friends. Hunting season was always an exciting time for Sonny. Spending time in the woods was always something he looked forward to. He has passed the love of fishing and hunting onto his grandchildren.
Sonny enjoyed sports and was an avid supporter of General McLane High School athletics. Front row seats for GM basketball games were always reserved for him and his good friend, Art Williams. Sonny loved watching and supporting his children, nephews, nieces, and now grandchildren in their various activities. Now grandpa has the best seat in the house watching the next generation of Lancers.
Survivors also include many brothers and sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother, Paul (Jan) Frick and a sister, Pat (Jerry) Fiesler.
Services will be private and no calling hours will be observed.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in McLane Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friends of Lancer Football, 11760 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412 or Edinboro Vol. Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
