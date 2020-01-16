|
Fae V. Mitchell, 95, of Jamestown, N.Y., died peacefully, on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Born October 15, 1924, in Somerset County, Pa., she was the eldest of nine children of the late Merle R. and Edna (Martz) Hillegas.
She shared 62 years of marriage with James French Mitchell, who predeceased her on November 24, 2004.
She is survived by her son David Mitchell of Lakewood, N.Y., her daughter Susan Mitchell of Baldwinville, Mass., and her son Dr. Michael Mitchell and his partner, Lisa LeBaron of Sinclairville, N.Y., sisters Thelma Gohn of Virginia and Donna Antennucci of Mechanicsburg, Pa., nine grandchildren Christopher Mitchell of Nashville, Tenn., Alexander Bangtson of Wakefield, Mass., J. Nicholas Bangtson of Spencer, Mass., Christian Bangtson of Bronx, N.Y., Frederick Crosby of Hesperia, Calif., Channing Crosby of Portland, Ore., Devin Mitchell of Sinclairville, N.Y., and April Mitchell-Foster of Providence, R.I., and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Mitchell, brother Charles Hillegas, and sisters Dorothy Mostoller, Helen Walker, Jean Hillegass, Shirley Einig, and Diana Kay Blough.
Fae was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Erie, Pa. for over 60 years.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was an accomplished homemaker and happiest when spending time with family. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music (especially from the 1940s) and going to the casino.
There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a future date.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors of UPMC Chautauqua Hospital for their care and kindness, as well as the residents and staff of Orchard Grove Assisted Living, Jamestown, N.Y., for theirs.
