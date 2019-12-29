|
A Loving Mother and Daughter
Faith M. Markley, age 33, of Girard, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
She was born in Erie on February 10, 1986, the daughter of Hal Shorey and Carrie (Kelsey) Torrez.
Faith was the best mother in the world to her three children, Eli, Ariana, and Preston. She was totally committed to being the most loving and caring mother. She always put them before her own needs. Her babies meant the world to her. Faith was also a wonderful daughter. She will be missed by so many. She was truly loved by all.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Kathryn Anderson, great-grandmother, Mabel Burnett, and aunt, Dorothy Zimmer.
Faith is survived by her three children, her parents, grandfather, Roy Potter, uncles, Robert Burnett and Scott Potter, siblings, Ashley, Joey, Debbie, Riley, Grady, Kyle, and Dustin. Many uncles, aunts, and cousins also survive.
Friends may call on Monday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will take place at Laurel Hill cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be placed in a trust on behalf of Faith's three children.
