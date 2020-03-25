|
Fannie L. Rysz, 91, passed away in Tampa, Fla., on March 17, 2020. She was born in McKee, Pa., on April 28, 1928, daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Kephart Schenk.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Stanley in 2010, her son Stanley in 2016, her brothers Carl, Daniel and George Schenk and son-in-law R. Michael Hollands.
She is survived by her sister Vera Price of Sturgis, Mich. and brother David Schenk (Rose) of Erie. She is also survived by her daughters Elaine Eckerson (Jeff) of Lutz, Fla. and Davida Hollands of Erie, grandchildren Denise Chappell (Craig) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Dallas Eckerson (Carla) of Land O Lakes, Fla., Gary Peterson (Holly) of Erie, Erin Hollands (Seth Green) of Erie, Casey Hollands (Cecelia) of Erie, and April Langley (Dyllan) of Crestview, Fa. and daughter-in-law Denise Rysz of Pelion, S.C. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Alex and Andy Eckerson, Savannah and Blake Chappell, Anna and Allan Langley, and Max and Chase Peterson and many nieces and nephews.
Fannie worked for several years at Carlisle's Department Store and then retired from Erie Insurance. She and Stanley then travelled extensively with her sister Vera and brother-in-law Wayne Price until they settled permanently in Zephyrhills, Fla. in 2004. They enjoyed square dancing, flea markets and just enjoying life with their many friends and family in the area. Fannie enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, and passed this love onto her children. She also loved chocolate and especially ice cream, which was always in the freezer.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Elmcroft of Carrollwood for the excellent care they gave Fannie over the last several years.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 25, 2020