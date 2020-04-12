Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Gabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Loepp Gabel


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fay Loepp Gabel Obituary
Fay Loepp Gabel, age 84, of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Edinboro Manor.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Alexander Loepp.

Fay had formerly worked at Gunnison Brothers Tannery for ten years and retired from Fairview Evergreen Nursery after many years of employment.

She was a member of The Federated Church in East Springfield and an officer at the Albion Moose Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Gabel; and a brother, Leonard Loepp; and sisters, Ilona Malinowski, Sharon Hall, Arlene Harpster

Fay is survived by five sons, Robert E. Gabel of Georgia, Sonny Lee Gabel of Springboro, Donald Allen Gabel of Lake City, Samuel Richard Gabel and David Earl Gabel, both of Albion; three daughters, Sandra Darlene (James) Duda of Albion, Betty Jo (Pat) Percy of Conneautville and Veronica Sue (Larry) Phillips of Wisconsin; and one sister, Audrey Pennell of Ohio. She is further survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.

Burial will be at East Springfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Albion Volunteer Fire Department or West County Paramedics

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -