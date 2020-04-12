|
|
Fay Loepp Gabel, age 84, of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Edinboro Manor.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Alexander Loepp.
Fay had formerly worked at Gunnison Brothers Tannery for ten years and retired from Fairview Evergreen Nursery after many years of employment.
She was a member of The Federated Church in East Springfield and an officer at the Albion Moose Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Gabel; and a brother, Leonard Loepp; and sisters, Ilona Malinowski, Sharon Hall, Arlene Harpster
Fay is survived by five sons, Robert E. Gabel of Georgia, Sonny Lee Gabel of Springboro, Donald Allen Gabel of Lake City, Samuel Richard Gabel and David Earl Gabel, both of Albion; three daughters, Sandra Darlene (James) Duda of Albion, Betty Jo (Pat) Percy of Conneautville and Veronica Sue (Larry) Phillips of Wisconsin; and one sister, Audrey Pennell of Ohio. She is further survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Burial will be at East Springfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Albion Volunteer Fire Department or West County Paramedics
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020