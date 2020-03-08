Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022

Fern Ellen (Rothstein) Rumbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Ellen (Rothstein) Rumbaugh Obituary
Fern Ellen (Rothstein) Rumbaugh, age 64, of Greene Township, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Born on April 12, 1955, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Stein) Rothstein.

She attended Academy High School and Edinboro University. She had been a sales and merchandiser representative for the past 30 years. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Rumbaugh; her daughter, Jana Heath and her son, Archer; her daughter, Traci Fuhrman and her husband, Ryan and their daughter, Lillian; her son, Evan Rumbaugh and his wife, Caitlin and their son, Camden; and her sisters, Bonnie Rothstein and Cynthia Kaufman, and their children.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will be announced at a later date.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -