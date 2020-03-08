|
|
Fern Ellen (Rothstein) Rumbaugh, age 64, of Greene Township, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Born on April 12, 1955, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Stein) Rothstein.
She attended Academy High School and Edinboro University. She had been a sales and merchandiser representative for the past 30 years. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Rumbaugh; her daughter, Jana Heath and her son, Archer; her daughter, Traci Fuhrman and her husband, Ryan and their daughter, Lillian; her son, Evan Rumbaugh and his wife, Caitlin and their son, Camden; and her sisters, Bonnie Rothstein and Cynthia Kaufman, and their children.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will be announced at a later date.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020