Ferris Julian Beard, Sr. of Erie Pa., passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on December 10, 1929 in Harlem, Ga., a son of the late Dennis and Viola Appling Beard, Sr.
Upon settling in Erie, his education was in Lawrence Park and he credits the Wall Street Journal as his source of higher education. One of his proudest moments was singing with Mary Alice Brown. Ferris was a very active member Shiloh Baptist and the Men's Chorus Society. He was employed at General Electric as a General Foreman, the first African American ever to be hired for that position. He also worked for Griswold Manufacturing, Learners Dress Shop, and Yellow Taxi Cab. Upon his retirement from GE he was a devoted crossing guard for the Erie City School District. A truly caring man, he spent many afternoons pouring milk, leading discussions, and pushing wheelchairs during lunch at the JFK Seniors Place. He graciously made his truck available at food drives to pick up and deliver food.
Besides his parents, Ferris was predeceased by his former spouses; Versa Lee Page Beard, Emily Wright Beard and Susan Mayle Beard, his two brothers Dennis Beard, Jr and Charles Beard, and step children Patricia Wright Thomas and his favorite chess player, Lawrence Wright.
Survivors include his children; Rose L. Beard, Viniece Beard Crumbly and Ferris J. Beard Jr and step children; Father Gerald Wright and Catherine Wright Watson. He is further survived by 20 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a brother, Stanley Beard, sisters-in-law Verna, Jessie Beard, Bertha Beard, a close friend William Thomas, and Jim Roberts, who was like a son to him. He also leaves behind many relatives, co-workers and wonderful, supportive neighbors.
