Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Filomena Fannie Rossi


1929 - 2020
Filomena Fannie Rossi Obituary
Filomena "Fannie" Rossi, age 91, of Harborcreek, passed away at Brevillier Village on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was born in Aliquippa, Pa. on January 22, 1929, daughter of the late Benny and Carmella Rossi.

Fannie was a longtime member of St. James R.C. Church. She was first employed at Marx Toys and then at Uniflow Mfg. until her retirement in 1989. Fannie was an auxiliary member of the Siebenbuerger Club. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and volunteering at nursing homes.

Fannie is survived by her dear friend, Ellen Krulik, with whom she resided.

Per Fannie's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. A private interment will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2020
