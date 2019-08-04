|
Filomena Tartaglione Madden, with the comfort of her family gathered around, passed away peacefully, on January 5, 2019, at the age of 92, at Elmwood Gardens in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Filomena was born on February 4, 1926, to the late James (Vincenzo) and Giovanna (Menta) Tartaglione.
Mena, as she was known, nourished people around her with love, conversation, fantastic meals, laughter and music. As a natural vocalist, she would gather her grandchildren around and teach them to sing in unison, leaving lasting memories etched in their souls. She was an artist of life on a spiritual path.
Filomena graduated from Strong Vincent High School in August of 1943. She then worked as a secretary at Griswold Manufacturing. In the years that followed, she was married, leaving Griswold to focus her attention on raising her family. She later returned to work as a part-time medical secretary at Sara Reed Children's Home, where she worked with her extended family of coworkers for thirty years. Filomena also was a founding and active member of Our Lady of Peace Church and School, and was involved in the Catholic Charities association.
Filomena moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1980. While there, she helped students who had dropped out of high school earn their GED. She also made many friends and shared her love of music as a member of the choir in the condominium association where she lived.
She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Ralph Madden, Sr.; his son, Ralph Madden, Jr.; and her brother-in-law Albert Sementelli.
She is survived by her sons, David (Mary) Madden and James (Marilyn Livosky) Madden; her daughter-in-law, Carol (Don) Carone; her grandchildren, Jason (Ginger Martin), Jenny (Thomas) Paulus, Carrie (Daniel) Peck, James (Melanie Jochum) Madden, and Ryan Madden; her six great-grandchildren, P.J. (Patrick) Madden, Keegan, Filomena and Oliver Peck, and Alexander and Jonathan Paulus; her younger sister, Angeline Sementelli; and several nieces and nephews.
Filomena's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Elmwood Garden, Saint Vincent Hospital, and AseraCare Hospice for their excellent care.
Friends are invited to a memorial mass at on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., with Rev. Mark A. Hoffman, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.
Memorials can be made to Sarah Reed Children's Home, Elmwood Gardens, or AseraCare Hospice.
