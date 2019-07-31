|
Flora E. Vogt, 80, of 813 Erie St., Saegertown, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at home.
Flora was born in Erie, on April 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Roy and Isabel (Webster) Lane.
On June 14, 1958 Flora married Paul A. Vogt; he survives.
She was an active member of Saegertown United Methodist Church where, over the years, she served as a Sunday School Teacher and volunteered with the Food Pantry.
In 1994 Flora retired from Meadville Medical Center where she had been employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse. For many years she was also a successful Avon Lady, having won numerous awards for sales, leadership, years of service and number of customers. Flora was a 1957 graduate of Edinboro High School and furthered her education by graduating from the former Erie Commercial College. A member of Saegertown Women's Improvement Club, Flora enjoyed working in her flower beds as well as watching the birds. She also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips, going to the movies and she was a great cook. She loved swimming all of her life and in her earlier years enjoyed bowling. Her greatest joy came from being involved in the lives of her grandchildren. She loved them all dearly and they loved her back. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her husband, Paul, of 61 years, Flora is survived by three children Tim P. Vogt, Sr. (Deborah) of Meadville, Tammy Kerr (Bob) of Lancaster, Terry Vogt (Missy) of Saegertown, eight grandchildren Tim Vogt, Jr. (Pamela), Matthew Vogt (Brittany), Michael Kerr (Carrie), Lindsay Vogt (fiance' Dianne) , Kayla Johnson (Matt), Cari Lilly (Corey), Sydney Vogt, Damian Vogt, seven great-grandchildren Oliver, Molly, Aria, Brooklyn, Emma, Emerson, Harper, three sisters LuAnn Kelly of Arizona, Kathy Rouche of Spring Creek, Judy Will of Albuquerque, N.M., many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Flora was preceded in death by three brothers Sam, David, Irving and a sister Gene.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 330 Broad St., Saegertown, and also on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Saegertown United Methodist Church, 620 Euclid Ave, Saegertown, where Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Little officiating.
Flora will be laid to rest in Saegertown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Flora's memory to Saegertown Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 164 or Saegertown United Methodist Church, PO Box 689 or Saegertown Women's Improvement Club, 17473 State Hwy. 86, all in Saegertown, PA 16433.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019