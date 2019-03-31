|
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. I'm following the path God has laid you see. I took His hand when I heard Him call. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way. I found that peace at the close of the day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joys. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, oh yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief. Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your hearts and peace to thee. God wanted me now; He set me free!
Flora J. Johnston Richardson Sarver went to explore Heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born April 20, 1928 in Johnstown, Pa. and was raised in Windber, Pa. with her older brother James Johnston and older sister Margaret Johnston Friedrich (both preceded in death). Flora married William J. Richardson (preceded in death) and had one daughter Pamela Richardson Torok (surviving). Flora married her second husband Richard C. Sarver (surviving) and the two of them enjoyed life to the fullest with boating, golfing, entertaining, and parties. Their house was always full with guests. Flora loved to celebrate and decorate and enjoyed all of the holidays. Flora loved and admired her only granddaughter Sarah Torok-Gerard (surviving) and enjoyed being her grandmother.
Flora loved to garden and spent many hours working in her yards and gardens. She also loved to read and was interested in archaeology. Flora always had a dog at her side and could not wait to get to the Rainbow Bridge to see them again. She was a volunteer at the Gertrude Barber Center for many years working in the ceramic department which she enjoyed immensely. Flora along with Richard, belonged to many clubs in town, Erie Yacht Club, The Elks, The Shrine Club and the Erie Mannerchor Club. Flora would decorate for the parties and the holidays for all the clubs and everyone enjoyed her flair and creativity. Flora will be greatly missed by her family and all the people who loved her.
Special thanks to Donna Ziegler her good friend who gave many hours to help Flora with Doctor's visits and other errands.
No viewings or services per request of the Family. Take the time you would have spent at the funeral home to visit someone you haven't seen in a while.
Donations may be made to the .
