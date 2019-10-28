Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
1920 - 2019
Florence A. Krieger Springer
Florence A. Krieger Springer, 99, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born in Erie, on April 28, 1920, a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Holtz Krieger.

Florence attended Academy High School and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed picking berries, crocheting, and crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Springer; one brother, Fred Krieger; and two sisters, Alice Krieger and Marian Shipley.

Survivors include one son, Joseph Springer and his wife, Mary, of Erie; one sister, Rose Welz of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2019
