Florence Anna Fisher Boozel took the hand of our Lord on November 29, 2019, at the grand old age of 93. She was a proud resident of Findley Lake, N.Y. for 70 years.
Florence was born in Open Meadows, Ashville, N.Y., on March 3, 1926, the daughter of Lincoln R. and Elizabeth Armslow Fisher.
After graduating from Chautauqua Central School, she moved to Jamestown, N.Y., where she was employed by Grants Department Store.
She then moved to Panama, N.Y. and was working in the 4H office when she met Alvin A. Boozel.
Alvin and Florence were married in 1949 and settled in Alvin's home town of Findley Lake, where they raised their three children.
Florence is survived by her sons Steven Boozel of Findley Lake and Dennis Boozel (Lindy) of Wills Point, Texas and daughter Barbara (Ronald) Kranz of Clymer, N.Y. her grandchildren Michael (Sandee) Kranz of Elkmont, Ala., Marcia Kranz (Spencer) Blanchard of Westerville, Ohio and Melissa Kranz (Russell) Fankhauser of Nashville, Tenn. and her great-grandchildren Eamon David and Sarah Florence Blanchard, Ryker Michael Kranz and Owen Edward Clay Fankhauser.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband who passed away in 1979, her father and mother and her brothers James, George, Lincoln and David.
She is survived by her brother John "Archie" of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and sister Jeannette Winner of Williamsport, Pa.
Florence dedicated much of her life serving the Town of Mina and the Findley Lake area.
She was the Town Tax Collector for 34 years and Town Clerk for 22 years. She supported the community in so many ways, including but not limited to bookkeeper, placing flags in the town's cemeteries to honor veterans, social events, scouts, Historical Society and so much more. If you had a question about the town, past or present, you asked Florence Boozel. September 30, 2019 was proclaimed Florence Boozel day in Findley Lake. She retired at age 75 stating "I will miss the job. I liked meeting the people."
Florence and Alvin loved to square dance and camp in their 5th wheel. She was a doll collector and loved to sew and quilt.
She was a member of the Findley Lake United Methodist Church for 70 years, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and held various positions of the church.
Friends will be received at the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, 2864 North Rd., on December 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and on December 7th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. David Cooke officiating. Burial will be in the Mina Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Findley Lake United Methodist Church, Findley Lake & Mina Historical Society, P.O. Box 522, or to the Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 158.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019