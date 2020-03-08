|
Florence Belle (Shaw) Walker, age 97, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Manchester Commons. She was born March 6, 1922, in Galion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Florence N. (Frank) Shaw.
Florence was a lifelong member of the United Methodist church. She worked in banking for many years, and was a longtime resident of Fairview. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star while in Galion, Ohio. In Erie, she was a past president of the Erie Women's Club, was a member of the Fairview Garden Club, and was active with the Republican Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Walker, a grandson, Jason M. Walker, and by three brothers and a sister.
Florence is survived by three sons, Robert F. Walker (Margie) of Fairview, David S. Walker (Julie) of Myakka, Fla., and Jonathan M. Walker (Joan) of Huron, Ohio.
She is the grandmother of David S. Walker (Jen), Heather M. Scobell (Pete), Robert M. Walker (Ashley), and Carrie I. Walker. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 737, Erie, PA 16512, or to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020