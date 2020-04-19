|
Florence D. Laveck Wander, 75, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on August 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Charles B. and Anna C. Sespico Laveck.
Florence graduated from St. John's High School and worked as a healthcare ombudsman with the Ashtabula County Medical Center for 20 years before retiring in 2004. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church. She enjoyed luncheons with her classmates, volunteering with Santa's Secret Shop and crafting with Robison Elementary School. She especially loved playing and baking bread with her grandchildren, the "Garvey Angels," and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Wander; and her nephew, Brian Scott.
Survivors include her son, Michael J. McGill (Eileen) of Hendersonville, N.C.; one daughter, Michele J. Garvey (David) of Erie; five grandchildren, Joseph, Samuel, Anna, Alexander, and Amelia Garvey; one great-granddaughter, Emma Garvey; one sister, AnnaMarie Cartner (Jack Merrill) of Wendell, N.C.; one brother, Thomas Laveck (Bonnie) of Ashtabula, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines a Funeral Mass and burial will be private for the family. A future gathering will be held by the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of St. Mary's Home of Erie and especially the "Gallagher Unit Family" for their authentic love, care, and compassion shown to Florence.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
