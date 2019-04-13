|
|
Florence E. Feathers Hayes, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born in Ore Hill, Pa., on June 28, 1939, daughter of the late Charles and Mable Dick Feathers.
Florence was a member of First Church of God. She worked at Erie Builders, and when she started her family, Florence became a stay at home mom. She then retired from Value City in 2006.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Morrow (Dave) of Layton, Utah and Kim Buckel (Greg) of Erie; a son, Matthew Hayes with whom she lived; a brother, William Feathers; a sister, Judy Feathers; grandchildren, Jackie Brown (Kiley), Courtney and Zach Buckel; great-granddaughter, Ellie Brown; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hayes; infant grandson, David Morrow; three brothers, Earl, Paul and Fred Feathers; and four sisters, Gladys Mosser, Shirley McGaughey, Betty Brown and infant sister, Violet Feathers.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Monday at 10 a.m. Private interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 13, 2019