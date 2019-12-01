|
|
Florence E. Fryling Willis, age 91 (three weeks shy of 92), of Erie, passed away November 27, 2019 at her residence at Springhill Senior Living.
She was born in St. Marys, Pa., December 19, 1927, a daughter of the late G. Richard and Florence M'Cauley Fryling.
Floss was a 1946 graduate of Abbot Academy in Andover, Mass., and in 1948, earned a degree in Broadcasting from Briarcliff Junior College, at which time she was invited to New York City as an honor to perform. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Sorority, Carrie T. Watson Garden Club, P.E.O. Sisterhood, Profit Investment Club, and the Springhill Resident and Dining Councils. She volunteered her time for the American Cancer Society and Hospice. Floss was a longstanding member of the Kahkwa Club, Aviation Club, and Erie Club as well as one of the original members of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where she served faithfully. As a lifelong Episcopalian, she also participated in many roles with the leadership of the Episcopal Diocese of North Western PA and as a member of the Episcopal Church Women.
Floss was a loving wife, devoted mother to her five children, and beloved friend, always putting the needs of others first and making time to listen and connect with anyone she encountered. With a smile on her face and humility in her heart, she was a woman known for her insightful wisdom, abundant kindness, and spunky disposition to the end. She has left a legacy that inspires those who remember her to love and serve without condition and without limit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund "Ted" Willis, and two brothers, George P. and Richard M. Fryling.
Survivors include her daughters, Katharine Willis McMaster, of Edinboro and Rebecca Willis Schmidt (Jerry), of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; sons, George H. Willis (Cindy) and Mitchell S. Willis (Christel), both of Erie and A. Hunter Willis, II (companion, Margaret Rose), of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and a sister, Patricia Petit, of Marion, Mass. Further surviving are eleven grandchildren, Melissa and Matt McMaster, Eric, Kim, Kevin, Rachel, Ben, Martha, and Hunter Willis, Charlie and Slade Schmidt; along with eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1070 Dutch Road, Fairview, PA 16415, on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Private burial will be in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019