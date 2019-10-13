|
|
Florence E. Laird, age 91, of Harborcreek Township, Pa., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was born in Springboro, Pa., on April 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Merrill and Gertrude Waid.
She is survived by her children: David Lash and his wife Rebecca of Conneaut Lake, Pa., Carol Arment and her husband Jim of New Port Richey, Fla., Robert Lash and his wife Marsha of Silver Springs, Md., and Michele Happy and her husband Jim Baranski of Harborcreek Township, Pa.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one nephew and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard J. Laird, a brother Tommy Waid and two sisters Ruth Nelson and Leona Hrubes.
She graduated from Beaver Center. Florence owned the Valley Freeze in Conneautville, Pa. for two years before moving to Erie in 1965.
She worked at various places and retired from T.J.Maxx. She was an avid bowler at Eastway Lanes and enjoyed golfing.
Friends may call at the G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Ave., Lawrence Park, Pa., on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Home for Children and Adults, 226 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019