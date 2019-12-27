|
Florence "Flo" Lee Ridgeway, 99, of Erie, Pa., was called to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born to the late Elbert and Dora Paschal Lee on October 31, 1920 in Harlem, Georgia. Florence was the last of fourteen children to return to the Lord.
She accepted Christ at an early age and united with Second Baptist Church upon moving to Erie, Pa. Florence served faithfully in the choir until her health began to decline. Her love for the church, the pastor, the members and friends was steadfast. Florence loved to cook and enjoyed sharing her delicacies with friends and neighbors.
She was an active member of the Post 700 Social Bridge Club, Organization of Military Wives, and several other organizations. Florence had a passion for shopping, and was well known for her trendy, immaculate dressing.
In addition to her parents and siblings she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Ridgeway.
She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Randell (Veronica Jones), John T. (Elizabeth), Willie (JoAnne) Coleman, and Brenda J. Gilmore (Joshua) all of Erie, Eva Lester, JoAnne Frails, and Patricia Patterson all of Augusta, Ga.; her great nieces, Annette Rickerson (Scott), April Terrell, Mary Cheeley and Martha Ramsey all of Ga.; her god daughters, Cynthia Frost and Pearl Jeffries-Steele; her dear friends, Ethel Simmons, Nell Cooper, Shirley Jones-Epps, and Larry Barney all of Erie, Pa.; as well as numerous extended relatives and life-time friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing. Interment will be private.
Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019