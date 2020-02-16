|
Florence L. Coburn Irwin, age 84, of Fairview, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on November 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Robert and Ellena (Lewis) Fuller.
Florence worked in the General McLane High School cafeteria for 15 years. She was a member of the Tri-Boro Senior Center and Fairview Bible Church.
There are few things in life more valuable than the love and care of a good mother. It is more precious than gold and more desirable than any other earthly possession. Those of us who have received this wonderful gift in life could never fully express our gratitude for it. But as we live, we continue to reap its immeasurable benefits, and therefore can never forget how truly blessed we really are.
Today we say good-bye to one such mother. Florence Irwin was a loving, kind, compassionate and caring mother to her five children. She was also a beloved grandmother, sister and friend to many. And although she died somewhat unexpectedly, we take comfort in knowing that she is safe in the arms of Jesus, the lover and redeemer of her soul. We will miss her dearly, but we are happy for her homecoming and look forward to a future family reunion. Good-bye mom, thanks for everything. We love you!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Irwin in 2002, her first husband, Thomas A. Coburn, Jr. in 2019 and an infant son, Jeffrey Steven Coburn.
Florence is survived by a daughter, Keri Bowers of Lake City; three sons, Brian Coburn and his wife Stacey of Fairview, Thomas A. Coburn, III and his wife Carol of McKean, and Gregory Coburn and Christine of Waterford; a sister, Shirley Webb; and a brother, Robert Fuller, both of Conneaut, Ohio. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a memorial service on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m. at Fairview Bible Church, 6100 Avonia Rd., Fairview, with Pastor Christopher Preston officiating.
Inurnment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Conneaut, Ohio at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East in Girard, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri Boro Senior Center, 7555 W. Ridge Rd., Fairview, PA 16415 or to Fairview Bible Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020