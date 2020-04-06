|
|
Florence L. McWilliams, 77, of Erie, passed awayunexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 1, 1942 in Union City, a daughter of John Carniewski and Beatice Baney Hayes.
She was a 1960 graduate of Union City High School and was employed with Fullerton Appliance until her retirement in 2005.
Florence enjoyed shopping, reading, parmesan goldfish, getting together every year with her high school classmates, traveling as long as someone else drove, being around her neighbors and snow blowing all the snow in the neighborhood, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters, Luanne J. Kennedy and her husband Michael of North Carolina, Kris A. Slaughter and her husband David of North East, Jodi A. Dahlberg and her husband Todd of Michigan, and Cynthia L. Tickle of North Carolina; a son, Donald B. McWilliams, Jr. and his wife Darlene of Arizona; six grandchildren, Michael Kennedy II and his wife Rechelle, Sonya Kennedy and her fiancé Scott Severson, Chad Kennedy, Matthew Slaughter, Nicole Lipnichan and Jared Lipnichan; three sisters, Patricia Kimmy, Gerry Middleton and Rose Swan, all of Union City; two brothers, Louis Carniewski and his wife Elaine of Ohio and Julius "Butch" Carniewski and his wife Diane of Union City; a good friend, Jerri Calhoun of Lake City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her former spouse, Donald B. McWilliams, Sr., and several brothers and sisters.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place at a later date at Waterford Cemetery, Waterford.
Memorial contributions may be made in Florence's memory to the Autism Society of Northwest Pennsylvania, 1062 Brown Ave, #200b, Erie, PA 16502 www.autismnwpa.com" target="_blank">(www.autismnwpa.com) or Childhood Leukemia Foundation, 807 Mantoloking Road, NJ 09723 www.clf4kids.org" target="_blank">(www.clf4kids.org)
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Florence's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 6, 2020