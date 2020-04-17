|
|
Florence M. Zbierski Kaminski, 101, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on September 17, 1918, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kitowski Zbierski.
Florence was a member of Holy Trinity Church. She enjoyed bingo at Holy Trinity, horse racing, and playing "scratchies" instant tickets.
Florence had a sweet tooth, and she also enjoyed baking. Her sweet breads, pierogies and cherry squares were the best. She also enjoyed taking car rides, but her biggest joy was her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max Kaminski, daughter Maxine Kaveney, sisters Edna Prawdzik and Doris Glowaky, and her brother Frank Zbierski.
Survivors include her sons Jack Kaminski and wife Susan, and Gary Kaminski and wife Linda, son-in-law Roger Kaveney, her grandchildren Carolyn DeMartino and her husband Dan, Daniel Kaveney, Scott Kaveney and wife Jani, Laura Kaminski, Julie Labrozzi and her husband Dan, Gary Kaminski, and Andrea Kaminski and her husband Ty Granfors, and her great-grandchildren Conner Kaveney, Laney Eckert, and Luka Granfors. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Florence's family wishes to thank the nursing staff and attendants at St. Mary's Home East for the exceptional care and spiritual well being she received over the course of her stay.
Due to federally and state mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, calling hours and a Funeral Mass will be private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church or to St. Mary's Home Benevolent Fund.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2020