Florence Martin, "Flo or Flossy", age 86, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019 at Independence Court. She was born in Erie on July 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Louis and Florence Ace.
Flo graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church for many years. She was an avid golfer and a member of EWDGA interclub and a long-time bowler. Her other interests included sewing, gardening, crafts, painting, and going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andrew Martin, a step-sister, Mary Leidolf, brother Louis Ace, a step-brother, John Sherbin, and a daughter-in-law, Luane Martin.
Survivors include her sons, Randy Martin (Kathy) and John Martin; five grandchildren, Kim Sprickman (Dave), Emily Staub (Nate), Malynda Martin, Michael Martin, and Maryssa Martin; three great-grandchildren, Mason Sprickman, Connor Sprickman, Jadiel Cordero; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 W 38th St., at Greengarden Boulevard. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County- Hospice, 2253 W Grandview Blvd, Erie PA 16506. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019