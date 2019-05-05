Home

Florence V. Denning

Florence V. Denning Obituary
Florence V. Denning, age 93, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehab Center.

She was born in Batavian, N.Y., on December 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Lee and Martha Bouton Getman.

Florence attended Hope Redeemer Church.

She enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, gardening and going to casinos with her husband.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Denning, Sr.; two sons, Irwin Denning, Jr. and William Denning; and a daughter, Paula White.

Florence is survived by two sons, Paul Denning and Rodney Denning and his wife Brenda; two sisters, Beatrice Hool and Janet; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery 1718 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.

Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
